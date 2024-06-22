Vadodra: Two girls fall off school van; driver arrested

The incident reportedly took place on the afternoon of June 19. It was caught on a CCTV camera, and the footage went viral on social media.

Police arrested the driver of a school van on Saturday after two girls fell off the vehicle and suffered injuries in Gujarat's Vadodara city, an official told PTI.

The incident reportedly took place on the afternoon of June 19. It was caught on a CCTV camera, and the footage went viral on social media, triggering public outrage, reported the PTI.

Speaking to PTI, Pranav Kataria, assistant commissioner of police, Vadodara, said the CCTV video was recovered from a residential society in the city's Tarsali Road locality. It showed two girls in uniform being thrown out of the van along with their school bags.

"In the video, two girls are seen falling off the school van on a road inside a residential society. The van driver seen in the video, Prateek Padhiyar, has been rounded up," Kataria told PTI. The official said the girls have suffered minor injuries.

A case has been registered against Padhiyar (23) for rash and negligent driving and endangering the life and personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official told PTI.

The driver has a learner's license, he further told the PTI.

Woman dies in Sambhajinagar as a car falls into a valley

Police registered a case on Tuesday against a man after his female friend was killed when the car she was driving fell into a valley in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official told PTI.

According to the agency reports, the man has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 304(A) for causing death by negligence, as he handed over the car keys to the woman without knowing whether she had a driving license or not, the official said.

The deceased, identified as Shweta Survase (23), reportedly died on Monday afternoon after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear. Her friend Suraj Mule was shooting her video, a police official told PTI.

According to the reports, the vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier, and plunged into the valley in the Sulibhanjan area. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. Reportedly, she was carried dead to a neighbouring hospital and declared dead.