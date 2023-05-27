Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: 10 interesting facts about the social reformer

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is remembered for coining the term 'Hindutva' which speaks of the Indian culture and religious identity

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nasik in Maharashtra. He had three siblings -- brothers Ganesh, Narayan and sister Maina. Veer Savarkar earned "Veer" nickname at the age of 12.

He is remembered for coining the term 'Hindutva' which speaks of the Indian culture and religious identity. His writings and speeches ignited a sense of national pride and inspired countless individuals to fight for independence.

Savarkar's life was full of ups and downs. He was instrumental in forming the idea of a Hindu nation before the Independence. He also championed atheism and rationality and also disapproved orthodox Hindu belief.

He was elected as the president of Hindu Mahasabha in 1937 and served the post till 1943. Savarkar led the party into a coalition with the Muslim League in order to fight the 1937 Indian Provincial Elections against the Congress.

