Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

State BJP chief Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Newly sworned-in CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai. Pic/PTI

Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP legislative party leader and MLA from Kunkuri seat, was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh here on Wednesday. State BJP chief Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sai and his two deputies during a grand ceremony held at the Science College ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and chief ministers of some states.

