Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

Updated on: 14 December,2023 05:49 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |

Top

State BJP chief Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

Newly sworned-in CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM
x
00:00

Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP legislative party leader and MLA from Kunkuri seat, was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh here on Wednesday. State BJP chief Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers.


Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sai and his two deputies during a grand ceremony held at the Science College ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and chief ministers of some states.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi amit shah nitin gadkari bharatiya janata party national news raipur chhattisgarh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK