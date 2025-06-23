Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Monday that the National Education Policy (NEP) will revolutionize India's education system. Speaking at a conference for university vice-chancellors in Noida, he highlighted that the NEP aligns with India's "civilizational spirit" and will transform the country's learning landscape

Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. File Pic.

Vice President Dhankhar shared his perspectives while addressing the inaugural session of the 99th annual meet and national conference of vice-chancellors, organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Amity University in Noida.

"I must share with you that after more than three decades, something has happened which has truly changed the landscape of our education. I am referring to the National Education Policy 2020," he informed the gathering of academic leaders, according to PTI.

Reflecting on his experience as the former Governor of West Bengal, the Vice President mentioned his close association with the development of this policy.

According to PTI, the Vice President further stated, "Input from hundreds of thousands of people was considered in shaping this policy after more than three decades."

"The policy resonates with our civilizational spirit, sense and ethos, and it will transform our educational system when implemented," he added.

The Vice President also paid tribute to BJP ideologue and Jana Sangha founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his "Balidan Diwas" on Monday, describing it as a historic day.

"It's a great day in the history of our nation. Today is the 'Balidan Diwas' of one of the finest sons of the soil, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The name itself is revered," he said.

Recalling Mookerjee's contribution to the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, Dhankhar highlighted the powerful slogan he raised during his campaign in 1952: "Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan aur Ek Pradhan hoga desh mein, do nahin honge" (There will be one constitution, one flag and one head in the country, not two), PTI reported.

"For too long, we suffered under Article 370, which bled both us and the state of Jammu and Kashmir in several ways," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has erected banners outside several schools in Mumbai's Dadar, urging parents to sign a petition against making Hindi a compulsory subject in Maharashtra schools. Parents of students at Saneguruji School and IES Modern English School (Ashlane) were observed signing the banners, which were titled "Ek Sahi Hindi Sakti Virodhachi" (One Signature Against Hindi Forcefulness) and organised by the MNS.

This campaign follows the Maharashtra School Education Department’s recent Government Resolution (GR), which has drawn sharp criticism from MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Earlier, during a press conference on 18th June, Thackeray had fiercely opposed the move, questioning whether similar policies would ever be implemented in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. He argued that forcing Hindi in Maharashtra schools was politically motivated and unnecessary, as students already learn Marathi and English. Thackeray further warned that this would harm the legacy and identity of Marathi speakers.

(With inputs from PTI)