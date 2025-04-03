Breaking News
Waqf Amendment Bill: NDA is trying to divide this country, says Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Updated on: 03 April,2025 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union Government. In her speech she said that Waqf bill is a "brazen assault" on the Constitution and is BJP's strategy to keep society in a state of "permanent polarisation."

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has accused the NDA govt of dividing the nation. File pic

On Thursday, Congress Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring strongly criticised the NDA government accusing it of deliberately working to divide the country and  marginalise a community following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Warring expressed concern that the government’s actions, particularly through the introduction and passage of such legislation, were aimed at sidelining and disadvantaging the Muslim community.

While speaking to ANI, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "This bill sidelines one community... The same conditions have not been imposed on other religions as on the Waqf Board... It is not right to make people from other communities members of the Waqf Board... They (NDA) are trying to divide this country. They are trying to subdue the communities that do not vote for them by weakening them economically... They did the same to the farmers to make them accept RSS ideology..."

At the CPP general body meeting, Sonia Gandhi said, "Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today, it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was, in effect, bulldozed through. Our party's position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP's deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization."

Union Minister JP Nadda along with the BJP National President is scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 around 1 pm on Thursday. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House held an lengthy 12-hour debate before the Bill was approved, with 288 members voting in favor and 232 opposing it.


(With ANI inputs)



