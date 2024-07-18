A video of the speeding SUV ramming into an approaching truck carrying chickens has gone viral on social media

Screengrab

Listen to this article Watch: NCP (SP) leader's son rams SUV into tempo in Pune; 2 injured x 00:00

The police on Wednesday said that the son of former Pune deputy mayor and NCP (SP) leader Bandu Gaikwad allegedly rammed his SUV into a tempo transporting chickens, injuring two people in Maharashtra's Pune, reported news agency PTI.

The man behind the wheel, Saurabh Gaikwad (25), the NCP (SP) leader's son, was driving a Tata Harrier on the wrong side and he also sustained injuries in the accident which took place on Manjari-Mundhwa Road in Pune in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A speeding #SUV collided with a #tempo truck in #Pune, injuring two people. The car was being driven allegedly by the son of former corporator and #SharadPawar party leader #BanduGaikwad.



According to sources, #SaurabhGaikwad was driving under the influence of #alcohol at the… pic.twitter.com/c0PYPOtDos — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 18, 2024

A video of the speeding SUV ramming into an approaching truck carrying chickens has gone viral on social media.

The tempo driver and his associate were injured in the accident, said the police.

According to the police, after the crash, all three were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

"We have lodged a complaint against Saurabh Gaikwad, who was allegedly driving recklessly and was on the wrong side. We have not taken him in custody as he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital as he, too, was injured in the crash," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said police will probe if the accused was under the influence of liquor while driving, reported PTI.

Following the incident, police have registered a case against NCP (SP) leader's son Saurabh Gaikwad under sections 281, 125 (A), and 125 (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections 184 and 134 (a) and (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act at Hadapsar police station in Pune city.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, the son of a builder, in an inebriated condition.

Earlier in the month, a woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in the Worli area of Mumbai. The husband of the deceased woman also received injuries in the accident.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)