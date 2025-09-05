Breaking News
Water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stands at 207.33 metres, likely to recede further

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

According to officials, the water is likely to recede further during the day. The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses

Pic/PTI

Pic/PTI

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres, reported news agency PTI.

According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am.

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres, reported news agency PTI.

According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am.



According to officials, the water is likely to recede further during the day. The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses, reported PTI.


Old Railway Bridge is the flood-forecasting station for Delhi.

The district authorities have cautioned people against venturing out into the swollen river for swimming, boating or recreational purposes.

In its advisory on Thursday, the office of the district magistrate (East) said the Yamuna in Delhi is flowing above the danger level of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, reported PTI.

Residents in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to safer locations and relief camps set up by the administration, it noted.

"In public interest, it is advised to stay away from the riverbanks across Delhi and NCR and to avoid venturing into the water for swimming, boating, or any recreational activity in the swollen river," the advisory stated, reported PTI.

In case of any emergency or need for rescue operations, people have been asked to contact the Disaster Emergency Operations Centre on the helpline number 1077.

The district magistrate appealed to people to remain vigilant and prioritise safety. 

A threat of vector-borne diseases hovers above the people sheltered in relief camps, as water from the Yamuna River inundated the posh Civil Lines area on Thursday.

In Mayur Vihar Phase I and Yamuna Bazar, floodwater entered relief tents, compounding the misery of evacuees already displaced from submerged homes.

In northeast Delhi, a few people, pets, and a cow were found stranded at Third Pusta, Usmanpur.

While the NDRF declined to carry out the rescue, staff from the DDMA and Boat Club safely evacuated all of them. Cows were being shifted to safer locations from a gaushala near the Iron Bridge, reported PTI.

The situation remained stable and under control in the North, South East and Shahdara districts, they said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

