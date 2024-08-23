Water tariff hike inevitable, says Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar explained that without an increase in water tariffs, the BWSSB might face collapse, impacting its ability to support its employees and manage basic operational costs, including electricity bills

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that a water tariff increase is unavoidable due to ongoing financial difficulties faced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

"There has been no water tariff hike in the last 12-13 years. The BWSSB is managing its finances with great difficulty. Water tariff hike is inevitable and it will be done irrespective of any opposition to it," the Deputy CM said while speaking after inaugurating the 'Cauvery water at your doorstep' campaign.

Shivakumar explained that without an increase in water tariffs, the BWSSB might face collapse, impacting its ability to support its employees and manage basic operational costs, including electricity bills. "We are still determining the exact amount and the segments to which the hike will apply," he said. "It is imperative to supply water to 140 crore people of Bengaluru. It is difficult to do so without investing in a larger distribution network," Shivakumar added.

Addressing rising electricity costs, Shivakumar revealed plans to establish a captive power generation facility for Bengaluru's utility companies. "Given the steep rise in electricity prices over the past 14 years, this facility will save significant money and involve all departments connected to Bengaluru," he said.

Responding to proposals for privatizing BWSSB services, the Deputy CM rejected and cited past experiences where privatization led to increased costs without delivering substantial benefits. "Despite many proposals and past experiences, including a study I conducted on water utility privatization in France, I am resolute in opposing privatization of public utilities," he said.

"Adani and other companies have taken up responsibility for utilities in many cities including Mumbai. But I firmly told them that I would not allow the privatisation of public utilities. There have been many proposals for privatisation of utilities even during the times of JH Patel and SM Krishna," he said.

On water supply issues, Shivakumar highlighted an increase in water supply by 6 million litres per day (MLD) since he took office."We have released more than 100 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu and we can't hold excess water currently. I am confident that we will get justice for Mekedatu balancing reservoir. We are also addressing the water crisis through efforts to recharge groundwater and manage dried-up borewells," he said.

"There are proposals to bring drinking water to Bengaluru directly from KRS. We are also thinking of bringing water from Sharavathi, but there is opposition to it. Yettinahole has witnessed many twists and turns due to politicisation, but we have completed it to a certain stage," he said.

Asked if Congress was responsible for the Governor to travel in a bullet-proof car, he said, "The police have taken the precaution as miscreants from BJP and JDS may pelt his car with stones. We have information that the BJP and JDS are trying to bring a bad name to the government by disturbing law and order." Asked about the BJP's protest against Congress for insulting the Governor, he said, "People are free to criticise anyone in democracy. We respect the Governor."

