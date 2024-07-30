Rescue workers are finding it difficult to access the area, and a large number of people remain trapped.

NDRF personnel engaged in rescue operations following Wayanad landslides/ PTI

Listen to this article Wayanad landslides: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of those who died in the Wayanad landslides. On Tuesday, multiple landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad following torrential rains. State Health Minister Veena George confirmed the deaths of over 20 persons due to the Wayanad landslides which occurred in the hilly areas near Meppadi early this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue workers are finding it difficult to access the area, and a large number of people remain trapped, reported ANI.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad," the PM's office stated. Additionally, the injured will receive Rs 50,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his distress over the Wayanad landslides and said, "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones, and prayers are with those injured."

PM Modi, per ANI report, further stated that he has spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Union government in response to the situation.

Rescue operations are underway to assist those affected by Wayanad landslides, the ANI report added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his anguish over the Wayanad landslides, stating he had spoken with the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured him that rescue operations are ongoing, the report added.

"I have requested that they ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request that all possible assistance be provided to Wayanad," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

The ANI report cited WIMS Medical College in Wayanad stating that 48 people are currently under treatment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the coordination of rescue operations in Wayanad. He announced that the entire government machinery is actively involved in the efforts, with Ministers overseeing and coordinating the operations.

Reportedly, a team of 250 members from the Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams are conducting the rescue operation in Wayanad's Chooralmala. An additional NDRF team is on the way, according to the KSDMA.

Health Minister Veena George stated that the Health Department opened a district-level control room early in the morning for emergency health services, which can be contacted at 8086010833 and 9656938689. All hospitals in the area, including those in Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi, and Mananthavadi, are prepared to provide services.

Further details are awaited.