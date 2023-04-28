Breaking News
West Bengal: CID arrests man with fake currency notes

Updated on: 28 April,2023 11:57 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

The accused has been identified as a resident of Samserganj in the Murshidabad district

West Bengal: CID arrests man with fake currency notes

Image used for representational purpose.

West Bengal: CID arrests man with fake currency notes
The West Bengal CID arrested a man from Murshidabad district after fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 94,000 was seized from his possession, an officer said on Friday.


Acting on a tip-off, CID officers conducted a raid at Suti in Jangipur in Murshidabad district on Thursday night and nabbed the man with the fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500, he said.



The accused has been identified as a resident of Samserganj in the same district, he said.


"The said FICN along with other articles have been seized and the person has been arrested. A case has been started at Suti Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC," the CID officer added.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

