Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Why cant we protest in Gandhi Maidan Prashant Kishor after BPSC protesters told to shift venue

Why can't we protest in Gandhi Maidan?: Prashant Kishor after BPSC protesters told to shift venue

Updated on: 03 January,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Patna
ANI |

Top

Kishor's reaction came as the Patna district administration wanted the protesters to vacate from Gandhi Maidan and shift the protests to the Gardanibagh area in the city

Why can't we protest in Gandhi Maidan?: Prashant Kishor after BPSC protesters told to shift venue

Prashant Kishor. File Pic

Listen to this article
Why can't we protest in Gandhi Maidan?: Prashant Kishor after BPSC protesters told to shift venue
x
00:00

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that there is nothing unlawful in holding a protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna as he launched an indefinite hunger strike there demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Civil Services (BPSC) examination over the alleged paper leak incident. Kishor's reaction came as the Patna district administration wanted the protesters to vacate from Gandhi Maidan and shift the protests to the Gardanibagh area in the city.


"Who has permitted the farmers to protest in Delhi? If someone can protest on the streets in Delhi, why can't we protest in Gandhi Maidan? We are protesting peacefully," Kishor told ANI. Prashant Kishor launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) examination over the alleged paper leak incident and joined the aspirants of the BPSC in their protest at Gandhi Maidan.


"Students who were protesting peacefully were beaten up by the authorities...This is not the British Raj where the collector will issue an order and the public will salute," he added. Meanwhile, Gaurav Kumar, Patna Sub-Divisional Magistrate, warned of action against protesters if they don't vacate Gandhi Maidan.


"The Patna High Court had said in its judgment in 2015 that Gardanibagh is the only protest site in Patna...They have been given notice by the administration and told that protests can be held in the Gardanibagh area...They will be given time and then action will be taken against them," Gaurav Kumar told reporters. Kishore joined the aspirants of the BPSC in their protest at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday and criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not meeting the students.

"This is against the egoistic government (of Bihar) whose leader CM Nitish Kumar did not consider meeting the students even when the students had agreed to withdraw the movement if the CM said that the exams couldn't be held... The students were beaten up by the authorities... There is only one way for people like us, Hence I am doing an indefinite hunger strike," he said.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) leaders marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor over the BPSC issue. As the leader marched towards the Raj Bhawan, the police stopped them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

patna bihar india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK