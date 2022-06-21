Woman claiming to be Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's second wife arrested for hurling casteist slurs

The police have also arrested the 23-year-old woman's husband in the same case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the IPC

Dhananjay Munde. File Pic

Karuna Sharma, who is claiming to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been arrested by Pune Police for allegedly hurling casteist slurs at a 23-year-old woman and threatening the latter to divorce her husband, an official said.

The police have also arrested the 23-year-old woman's husband in the same case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the IPC, he said. "We have arrested Sharma and the man. They were produced before the court. While the man has been remanded to police custody till June 23, Sharma was sent to judicial custody," the official said.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint had alleged that her husband had forced her to a divorce, citing that he was in a relationship with Karuna.

Karuna has been charged under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

With inputs from PTI