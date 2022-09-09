Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman killed 300 two wheelers gutted in Jharkhand showroom fire

Woman killed, 300 two-wheelers gutted in Jharkhand showroom fire

Updated on: 09 September,2022 12:51 PM IST  |  Medininagar
PTI |

Top

Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which was finally put out at around 8.30 am on Friday

Woman killed, 300 two-wheelers gutted in Jharkhand showroom fire

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An 80-year-old woman died and about 300 two-wheelers worth crores of rupees were charred in a fire that broke out in a showroom-cum-godown in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.


The incident took place at around 11 pm in Medininagar town on Thursday night.

Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which was finally put out at around 8.30 am on Friday.


Also Read: SC partly stays ongoing demolition of restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa

"The showroom, godown and the service centre " all are attached to the residence of the owner. The elderly woman is the owner's mother. She seemed to have died of suffocation," in-charge of the local police station Abhay Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to short-circuit.

"We are finding out the exact cause of the fire," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india jharkhand

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK