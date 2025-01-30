Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Wont tolerate any attempt to prevent Marathi speakers from using their language Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Won't tolerate any attempt to prevent Marathi speakers from using their language: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Updated on: 30 January,2025 12:10 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Responding to an incident in Thane district's Dombivli area where some non-Marathi residents of a housing society reportedly opposed a socio-religious ceremony (haldi kunku) of the Marathi community on Monday, Samant said there was a need to formulate a policy to stop such episodes

Won't tolerate any attempt to prevent Marathi speakers from using their language: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Uday Samant. File Pic

Listen to this article
Won't tolerate any attempt to prevent Marathi speakers from using their language: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant
x
00:00

Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant on Wednesday pushed for formulating a strict policy to deal with people who he said prevent state residents from speaking in their mother tongue Marathi, reported news agency PTI.


The Marathi language minister asserted any attempt to prevent Maharashtra residents from communicating in their native tongue will not be tolerated and will invite stringent action.


Responding to an incident in Thane district's Dombivli area where some non-Marathi residents of a housing society reportedly opposed a socio-religious ceremony (haldi kunku) of the Marathi community on Monday, Samant said there was a need to formulate a policy to stop such episodes.


"Marathi is our mother tongue, and any attempt to prevent us from speaking it must be met with stringent action. Such intimidation will not be tolerated. When we communicate with people from other states, we respect their language and do not insult them. Likewise, if anyone tries to stop us from speaking Marathi in our own state or from conducting cultural traditions like 'haldi kunku', then the law must be made more stringent against such acts," said Samant, reported PTI.

The minister was speaking at a press conference organised to brief on the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan' (World Marathi Conference), which is being organised from January 31 to February 2 at Pune's Fergusson College.

Speaking about a recent controversy over Marathi not being used in cricket commentary on Hotstar, a popular streaming platform, during matches, Samant said except for Marathi, commentary is taking place in all other languages, reported PTI.

"I have spoken to authorities there about it. Be it, multiplexes, theatres, and any other establishments, I will be instructing them to ensure the Marathi language is not met with any injustice," he asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra pune mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK