Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Yogi Adityanath govt protecting criminals

‘Yogi Adityanath govt protecting criminals’

Updated on: 30 June,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

Top

A day after being shot at, Dalit leader says it was failure of UP govt and CM must resign

‘Yogi Adityanath govt protecting criminals’

Police detain Bhim Army activists who were on their way to stage a protest, in Lucknow, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Yogi Adityanath govt protecting criminals’
x
00:00

A day after being attacked, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Thursday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming his government was providing protection to criminals on the basis of caste and religion.


In a note posted on Twitter, Aazad alleged the law and order situation in UP is worsening and “government-backed” criminals are in high spirits. He said when such criminals can target politicians like him, one can’t imagine the atrocities being committed against women, Dalits, backward classes, tribals and minorities.


A bullet grazed the 36-year-old’s abdomen when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Saharanpur’s Deoband on Wednesday. He is undergoing treatment at the Saharanpur district hospital.


Aazad, who is also the president of the Azad Samaj Party, said, “My 56-inch chest is real, not fake. The fatal attack on me is a failure of the government because the security of the people of UP is the responsibility of the government and I am also a responsible citizen of the state,” he said. The CM should take moral responsibility for protecting criminals and resign, he said.

national news yogi adityanath uttar pradesh lucknow india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK