Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway

It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death. His head was reportedly crushed

Representative image

A Zomato rider, was found dead in front of the Tughlakabad Metro station on the Delhi-Faridabad highway on Sunday.

It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death. His head was reportedly crushed.

According to the police, they received information regarding the dead body on Sunday night at 11.56.

Also read: Zomato's 10-minute delivery plan possible, but don’t punish: Delivery boys



It is reported that a Passion Pro bike was also found in an accidental condition and the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Narender. He was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Pul Prahalpur and was working as a Zomato rider.

His head was reportedly crushed by the other vehicle. Some manjha (glass powder-coated kite flying string) was also found stuck on the paddle of the motorcycle.

It is suspected that the deceased did not notice the manjha and had fallen on the road. The other vehicles coming behind him had hit him. Manjha was not found stuck in any part of the body of the deceased.

Legal action has been initiated into the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.