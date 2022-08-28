As Noida's twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with mirth, memes and 'demolition' humour

The nearly 100-metre-high illegally-built Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers -- were razed to the ground using hi-tech engineering techniques. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the structures

Pic/Pallav Paliwal

As Supertech's twin towers in Noida were reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, producing an ominous cloud of smoke, Twitter also exploded with amusing comments, hilarious memes and dark humour.

While some users tweeted that the "Tower of Corruption" was grounded, a few others said the media's ground coverage of the unprecedented event was "as if ISRO is sending Gaganyaan to moon".

The nearly 100-metre-high illegally-built Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers -- were razed to the ground using hi-tech engineering techniques. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the structures.

People across the country were glued to their TV sets since afternoon to watch the mega demolition event and a little past 2:30 PM, the twin towers literally became history, becoming the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Noida twin towers come crashing down after use of 3,700 kg explosives

Twitterati responded to the demolition with a range of feelings -- mirth, amusement, humour, sarcasm, while some even asked if it was really necessary to carry out the demolition and could it not have been reused for a humanitarian or other public welfare purposes.

"Done and Dusted. #TwintowersDemolition #Noida #NoidaTowerDemolition

#NoidaTwinTowers #SupertechTwinTowers #Supertech @indiatvnews," wrote user @ShivamG2711 and shared a clip of visuals of demolition playing on a TV set.

Hundreds of cameras were placed at various vantage points in the nearby areas, including those brought by crew members of a large number of media houses.

The giant ball of smoke that was raised after the demolition left many people witnessing it on the ground and on TV sets in awe, as the billowing smoke filled the skyline and the screen.

On the ground, many people stood at a safe distance to "enjoy the sight of demolition" withe balloon-sellers and street vendors, selling food stuff, adding a layer of festivity to the environment with some even termed it as a "Supertech Sunday".

The towers which dominated the Noida skyline, stood taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 m) before being consigned to history. They were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the Delhi, and were demolished on the order of the Supreme Court.

"Tower of Curruption of #Supertech grounded. #NoidaTowerDemolition

#Noida #SupertechTwinTowersDemolition," wrote user @BhupendraNegi08.

Another user @A_Parolia tweeted just before the exercise was carried out: "D-Day for these towers who I call Yin & Yang. They are symbol of corruption between the builders & the authorities; but also for the fight, victory & justice for the #homebuyers . May this be a lesson for all, Satyamev Jayate. @jagograhakjago #Demolition #TwinTowers #Supertech".

Some Noida residents even live streamed it on social media from the balconies. User @akashrai_3575 wrote: "Twin tower History Now! #TwinTowers," while streaming it on Twitter.

But, the mega demolition also spawned a flurry of memes, with many Twitter users using famous dialogues and stills from Bollywood films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to add to the 'demolition humour'. "At 2:30 people Le Noida people," wrote a user and shared a clip from a comedy sketch.

Another Twitter user shared a meme with a caption "Noida people right now" and a still from movie 'PK', showing the main character played by Aamir Khan, with his face smeared in dust.

One meme even talked of what may have been going in the minds of the engineers: "Engineers before explosion of #TwinTowers and a punchline 'Bharosa rakhiye purane khiladi hain'.

Using humour-laced tweets, many even poked fun at the massive coverage of the event by the media.

"Indian media covering twin tower demolition as if ISRO is sending Gaganyaan to moon.#supertech #TwinTowers #Building #Demolition #news #SupertechTwinTowers

@isro, said user @spreemee.

"Noida Twin Tower demolition resembling the fall of Indian Media standards in last one decade! #TwinTowers," said another user @VishalVerma_9.

With an India vs Pakistan match lined up on Sunday, user @AnasShaikhFzd shared a meme, saying, the excitement level for "#TwinTowers >>>>#TwinTowers" was much higher than for the match.

#Supertech twin towers worth around Rs 1000 cr will be demolished tomorrow using another Rs 20 cr. What a waste of resources! Let's not even talk about the environmental hazards! Wish the whole mess was handled in a better manner!

#NoidaTowerDemolition," user @_PreScribbles earlier wrote.

The demolition of the twin structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 1 Submit Request