On the day of Dhanteras 2024, devotees must perform Lakshmi Puja in the 'Pradosh Kaal' as the 'Sthir Lagna' arrives around this time. 'Sthir' means to remain still or fixed. It is believed that if the Puja is conducted during this auspicious time, Goddess Lakshmi stays in the house, bringing prosperity and wealth in the family

Dhanteras marks the beginning of five-day long Diwali, one the biggest festivals celebrated in India. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a day when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for good health, wealth and prosperity.

On Dhanteras, people usually buy a new home, utensils, gold and silver jewellery, vehicles, electronics and other valuable things.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and time

Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts approximately for two hours and 24 minutes.

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat (auspicious timing):

6: 31 pm to 8: 13 pm, duration is one hour and 31 minutes.

This year, Dhanteras falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Dhanteras 2024: Significance of Dhantrayodashi Puja

On the day of Dhanteras, it is necessary to perform Lakshmi Puja during the 'Pradosh Kaal' as the 'Sthir Lagna' arrives around this time. 'Sthir' means to remain still or fixed. It is believed that if the puja is performed at this auspicious time, Goddess Lakshmi stays in the home and devotees are blessed with wealth and prosperity.

The Dhanteras Puja or Dhantrayodashi is the day when Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean milk.

On the day of Dhanteras, along with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, who is the God of wealth and King of yakshas or nature spirit, is also worshipped. However, it is considered more significant to worship Goddess Lakshmi two days after Dhantrayodashi, which is Diwali.

Dhantrayodashi is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda.

To ward off untimely death in the family, place a diya (lamp) or Yamadeep outside your house for the God of Death on the day of Dhanteras.

It is advisable to avoid Choghadiya Muhurat to perform Dhanteras Puja as it is more suitable for travelling. The best time to perform Lakhshmi Puja is during Sthir Lagna so Goddess Lakshmi stays at your home.

Two days after Dhanteras, which is Diwali, the Vrishabha Lagna is considered as Sthir Lagna as it overlaps with Pradosh Kaal, an auspicious period to perform puja.