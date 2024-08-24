Known for her unwavering compassion, humility, and devotion, Mother Teresa’s words have inspired millions around the world

August 26 is a day of remembrance and reflection as we celebrate the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, the saint who dedicated her life to the service of the poorest of the poor. Known for her unwavering compassion, humility, and devotion, Mother Teresa’s words have inspired millions around the world. Her quotes reflect the depth of her faith and the simplicity of her philosophy—one rooted in love, kindness, and service. On Mother Teresa's birth anniversary, here are some of the most famous and impactful quotes by her.

Mother Teresa's birth anniversary: Famous quotes

"Peace begins with a smile." - Mother Teresa

"We fear the future because we are wasting today." - Mother Teresa

"When you don’t have anything, then you have everything." - Mother Teresa

"If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway." - Mother Teresa

"Work without love is slavery." - Mother Teresa

"Profound joy of the heart is like a magnet that indicates the path of life." - Mother Teresa

"Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home." - Mother Teresa

"If you judge people you have no time to love them." - Mother Teresa

"I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." - Mother Teresa

"If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are." - Mother Teresa

"Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies." - Mother Teresa

"What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family." - Mother Teresa

"Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin." - Mother Teresa

"Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing." - Mother Teresa

"Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless." - Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa’s quotes are not just words; they are reflections of her profound understanding of life, love, and service. As we celebrate her birth anniversary, these quotes remind us of the values she lived by and encourage us to incorporate those values into our own lives. Mother Teresa’s legacy is one of compassion, humility, and unwavering faith in the goodness of humanity. Through her words and actions, she continues to inspire millions to live lives of service and love.