Mother's Day: How different religions honour mothers

Mother's Day is an opportunity to express our love and appreciation to them as well as to acknowledge our debt to them

Mother's Day, which began as a gathering of Civil War veterans' bereaved mothers, has evolved into a celebration of mothers' contributions to society. From the moment we are born, we are accustomed to receiving care and nurturing from our moms. Therefore, we occasionally take for granted the unselfish care that our mothers provide. Mother's Day is an opportunity to express our love and appreciation to them as well as to acknowledge our debt to them. Mother's Day is observed every year on May 14.

What does Hinduism say about mother?

The institution of motherhood is given a top priority in Hindu society, according to the Sanaatan Dharma. Contrary to other cultures, Hindus offer the highest honour, reverence, celebration, and respect to five mothers in their daily lives: Mother Earth, followed by the cow, then religious texts, then the Divine Mother, and finally the biological mother. These are regarded as the sources of life that sustain humanity, therefore show appreciation, devotion, worship, and to decide for their earthly progeny.

According to Hindu philosophy, Saraswati Maata is referred to as the "kriyaa shakti" (power of activity), Lakshmi Maa as the "gyaan shakti," and Durga Maata as the "ichha shakti" (power of will). Therefore, earthly moms work incredibly hard to ensure that their children receive a healthy diet, have their activities controlled by them, and learn the right information. Because of this, every mother can be viewed to have a significant influence on development of a child. Hindus place a high value on worshipping the mother in all of her five incarnations since they depend on her for their continued existence.

In the Moksha dharma Parva (Section CCLXVI), Bhishma said: The mother is the remedy for all kinds of calamities. The existence of the mother provides one with protection; the reverses deprivation. The man who is denied of prosperity enters his house, uttering the words, “O mother!”- when you are with me, neither grief nor weakness ever attack me”. A person whose mother exists, even if he happens to be a father of many sons and grandsons and even he himself is hundred years old, in the eyes of his mother he looks like a child of two years of age. Whether the mother is able or disabled, weak or robust, the son is always protected by the mother.

Hindus believe that motherhood is a spiritual and emotional transformation of wifehood. As a wife, a woman does demand and take away some of her husband’s dear time meant for his mother/parents; but the mother, on the other hand, feels that it is her privilege to let him use that time for his wife. If a woman as wife is socially significant, a woman as a mother is spiritually celebrated. The Hindu culture teaches us to consider all women as forms of the one Divine Mother.

In the celebrations of Mothers’ Day, a special emphasis is placed on recollecting and honoring contributions of earthly mothers, divine mothers, Goddesses and thank them with from the bottom of our hearts for blessings and what all they do for our better life, welfare, success, and peace.

The Bhagavad Gita says that mothers should speak gently to everyone around, tell the truth always, and be gentle in their behavior. The Bhagavad Gita says that mothers should be careful in their conduct because their children are always watching them. Mothers should serve as models.

In Bhagavad Gita 9.17, Lord Krishna says, “I am the father of this universe, the mother, the support, and the grandsire.”

The Yakshan asked Yudhishtir, ‘Name that which is heavier than Earth?’ Yudhishtir answered that a person’s mother is heavier than Earth. Heavy here refers to importance or respect. The Vedas also give permission to people to abandon their father if their father is immoral, unfit, or an alcoholic. However, a mother must be protected and worshipped at all times. During the Gaya Shradham, one Pindam is offered to a father, whereas 16 Pindams are offered to a mother, reflecting praise for every sacrifice she makes o raise her children.

Mother as Divinity and Shakti

Shakti, the creative and energetic force of the Divine, is described in Hindu scriptures as being a motherly Goddess, whose loving, nurturing, and sometimes fiercely protective qualities are integral to both the material and spiritual growth of every being.

What does Christianity say about mother?

Christianity’s holy book, The Bible, consistently asks followers to honor and love their mothers. Examples of this can be seen in Exodus 20:12, “Honor your father and your mother,” and Leviticus 19:3, “Every one of you shall revere his mother and his father.”

While Mother's Day is a relatively recent holiday in human history, there have always been variations of related holidays. Although the Bible does not specifically mention Mother's Day in its verses, it frequently discusses the celebration of motherhood and mothers, like in the passages below.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’” – Proverbs 31:28-31

“The man called his wife’s name Eve, because she was the mother of all living.” – Genesis 3:20

“Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.” – Proverbs 31:25-28

“As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you; you shall be comforted in Jerusalem.” – Isaiah 66:13

“And Mary said, ‘My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked on the humble estate of his servant. For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed.’” – Luke 1:46-48

What does Islam say about mother?

Islam places a great deal of value on mothers. The foundation of all life is without a doubt the relationship a mother has with her kid. A mother gives birth to a kid after carrying it inside her for nine months, cares for it, and frequently puts the needs of the child above her own. “Heaven lies beneath the feet of your mother” is an Islamic saying by the Prophet Muhammad. This hadith is prominent in Muslim culture - emphasising that a child must respect their mother to gain passage into heaven. There are various passages in the Quran and Hadith that stress the value of parents, especially mothers.

Allah has enjoined on man kindness to his parents; in pain did his mother bear him, and in pain, did she give him birth” (Quran:46:15)

“Thy Lord hath decreed that ye worship none but Him, and that ye be kind to parents. Whether one or both of them attain old age in thy life, say not to them a word of contempt, nor repel them, but address them in terms of honor. And out of kindness, lower to them the wing of humility, and say: ‘MyLord! bestow on them Thy Mercy even as they cherished me in childhood’” (17:23-24).

“We have enjoined on man and woman (to be good) to his/her parents; show gratitude to Me and to thy parents; to Me is (thy final) Goal. If they (parents) strive to make thee join in worship with Me things of which thou hast no knowledge, obey them not; yet bear them company in this life with justice (and consideration) and follow the way of those who turn to Me (in love)” (31:14-15).

A man came to the Prophet and said, ’O Messenger of God! Who among the people is the most worthy of my good companionship? The Prophet said: Your mother. The man said, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your mother. The man further asked, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your mother. The man asked again, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your father. (Bukhari, Muslim).

Abu Usaid Saidi said: We were once sitting with Rasulullah when a man from the tribe of Salmah came and said to him: O Messenger of Allah! do my parents have rights over me even after they have died? And Rasulullah said: “Yes. You must pray to Allah to bless them with His Forgiveness and Mercy, fulfill the promises they made to anyone, and respect their relations and their friends.” (Abu Dawud and Ibn Majah).

What does Sikhism say about mother?

There is no special "Mother's Day" in the Sikh faith, and Mother's Day is not a religious holiday. Love and respect for mothers should be there at all times. But American Sikhs have eagerly participated in this yearly recognition of the significance of mothers in our lives.

Mothers hold a very unique place in the Sikh religion. God is frequently referred to as a parent in the Sikh scripture, most frequently as mother and father, with the two parents being equally significant. For instance, For example: "You are the mother and the father; we are Your children. In Your mercy we find profound happiness." Similarly: "God is my mother, God is my father; God nurtures me. God takes care of me; I am the child of God. Patiently, He feeds me; He never fails. He does not remind me of my faults; He hugs me close in His embrace."

A mother is forgiving. A verse in Siri Guru Granth Sahib reads: "A mother does not keep note of the transgressions of her son. O God, I am Your son. Why don't You destroy my sins?"

A mother is also a spiritual guide. A verse in Siri Guru Granth Sahib includes: "Always remember the boundless, limitless God, remembering whom all our sins are destroyed. My son, this is a mother's prayer for you. May you always remember God and never, even for a moment, forget Him."