Mother’s Day 2023: We found out why mothers love watching daily soaps

In daily soaps, there are a lot of aspirational or relatable factors for mothers that are at play. While watching an episode mothers usually think things like ‘I wish my son was like that or, my daughter-in-law is just like this character’. When this happens, a mother gets hooked on watching a show. Photo Courtesy: iStock

As the clock strikes 7, the aroma of freshly prepared dinner begins to float in the house and the title song of daily soaps starts playing on the television. Soon after, the women of the family glue themselves to the couch fixating their eyes on the screen till 10:00 pm. This is what almost every Indian household looks like in the evenings.

Popular daily soaps in India have successfully managed to survive for more than a decade, the credit for which solely goes to our mothers. They have been the most loyal audience. More so, the children too have been an indirect audience of these shows. Don’t we reminisce about the past days and talk about how we grew up watching these soaps which we now find utterly stupid and overdramatic?

That is certainly not the case with our mothers though. Their obsession with these television serials has always made us wonder why they love watching daily soaps so much.

Ahead of Mother’s Day which is celebrated every year on May 14, we finally decided to ask mothers and also a television serial writer why they love watching daily soaps.

Reasons behind watching serials

Minal Jain, a resident of Vile Parle who is a homemaker and mother to two sons, says, “Besides being a source of entertainment, I like watching Indian serials because it often tackles important social issues, such as gender discrimination, family dynamics, and societal expectations. This makes the serials thought-provoking and informative, as well as entertaining.”

On the other hand, Veena Matkar, a Dadar resident who is a mother to a son and a daughter and is a retired accountant, watches serials for a completely different reason. She says, “Serials usually have characters whose lives are full of difficulties. Watching such soaps helps me realise that we are better placed, surrounded by good relationships, and have better opportunities and situations in life. This makes me feel that the problems I face in my life are manageable.”

51-year-old Nagpur resident Uma Mohture who is a mother of two and a businesswoman says, “For me, serials are a way to relax. They are a temporary escape from the daily issues of life.”

Gautam Hedge, a television serial screenplay writer who has written for popular daily soaps like 'Saath Nibana Sathiya', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Mile Jab Hum Tum' and 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du', said, “In daily soaps, there are a lot of aspirational or relatable factors for mothers that are at play. While watching an episode mothers usually think things like ‘I wish my son was like that or, my daughter-in-law is just like this character’. When this happens, a mother gets hooked on watching a show. Also, our country lives by traditions, customs, culture, and festivals, all of which are very palpable to the mothers that we cater to. Moreover, the drama that we build adds to the impact.”

Impact of daily soaps on personal lives and the difference they make

There are quite a few shows running on channels whose stories have gone completely off track. When the story stops making sense, most mothers choose to discontinue watching it and hop onto a new serial. Mohture who has been watching television soaps for the past 30 years and Matkar who has been hooked to shows for the last 25 years, both follow this.

Jain on the other hand, who has been an audience to the soaps for 20 years, says, “Sometimes I do watch some serials that stop making sense. I tend to become emotionally invested in the characters and want to see how the story of their life unfolds, even if the overall plot doesn't make sense. I also continue watching a serial out of habit, despite the flaws in the storyline, just to help myself finish domestic chores without getting bored and lazy.”

That’s not to say that all Indian television serials are bad. In the recent past, many have made an impressionable mark on not just the mothers’ minds but on the entire family.

59-year-old Matkar’s current favourite is a Marathi daily soap 'Aai Kuthe Kai Karte' which is an adaption of the Hindi serial Anupama. “I like to watch this serial because it has impactful dialogues, and has beautifully portrayed the life of a mother I easily connect to,” she said.

'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been Jain’s favourite since the beginning. She loves the lightheartedness and humorous tone the show carries. “Watching this show helps me relax. Besides, it is a family show carrying positive messages in a humorous and subtle way which makes it an excellent source of entertainment,” Jain said.

Speaking about how daily soaps impact minds, Hegde says, “It is all about how beautifully you tell a story. Mothers are a parent to everyone in the house and are the most responsible. Yet they are the least acknowledged member of the family. That is why when a show like Anupama is made, it strikes a chord with every mother and every family member.”

Mothers however are careful about not mixing the reel with the real. Mohture says, “I don’t compare or connect my life with the story of the serials however I do find some characters and their traits relatable. Sometimes I also learn some positive lessons from the protagonists who are usually depicted as good humans. It does help me find my way out of difficult situations.” Jain shares the same thought and chooses not to compare her real life to on-screen stories.

Television serials are a significant part of our culture. Despite the rise in OTT, daily soaps will continue to rule the hearts of our mothers. Hegde says, “Novelty of the concept and relatability of the characters in any daily soap is what attracts a viewer’s attention. Mothers need to find the family of the show likeable. If there is something that puts her off, she may choose to not watch the show. We need more serials like Anupama that highlight the relevant issues the society and its people face. We need to change as per the changes in our society. Today, mothers of daily soaps are shown more free and broad-minded than the ones shown a few years back.”

While the quarrel over television remote controls will never cease to occur in Indian households, mothers can surely kick back and continue watching their favourite daily soaps as a means of relaxation and entertainment like always.

