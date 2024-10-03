Navratri 2024: Day-wise colours of festival and their significance

The nine-day festival honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and is marked by vibrant festivities, traditional dances, and rituals.

Navratri is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community. It is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across India, particularly in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. This nine-day festival honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and is marked by vibrant festivities, traditional dances, and rituals. One of the most interesting aspects of the festival is the association of each of the nine days with a specific colour.

On Navratri 2024, here is a look at the nine colours of the festival and their significance:

Day 1 –Yellow

This year, yellow is the colour for the first day of Navratri. On day one, devotees worship Goddess Shailaputri, who is considered to be the embodiment of nature. The colour yellow represents happiness, optimism, and warmth.

Day 2 – Green

The second day is associated with green, symbolising growth, fertility, and serenity. This colour represents the earth's abundant nature. Day two of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who signifies perseverance and devotion.

Day 3 – Grey

Grey is often considered to be a neutral colour, representing balance and tranquillity. On day three, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta, who is known for her bravery and calmness in the face of adversity.

Day 4 –Orange

Orange signifies energy, warmth, and ambition. The colour orange will mark the exuberant energy of Goddess Kushmanda, who is considered to have created the universe.

Day 5 –White

White symbolises purity, peace, and innocence. On day five, devotees celebrate Goddess Skandamata.

Day 6 – Red

Red is the colour of power and vitality, symbolising Goddess Katyayani, who is a fierce form of Devi Durga. The colour symbolises her strength and courage.

Day 7 – Royal blue

The colour signifies elegance and prosperity. On day seven, devotees worship Goddess Kalratri, who is believed to remove darkness and negativity.

Day 8 – Pink

Pink symbolises affection and harmony. This colour is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, known for her beauty and compassion.

Day 9 – Purple

Purple signifies ambition, power, and nobility. On the last day of Navratri, devotees wear purple to appease Goddess Siddhidatri, who is believed to bestow wisdom and supernatural powers on her devotees.