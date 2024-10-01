The nine nights dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga not only bring people together in devotion but also provide a vital boost to local economies
As Mumbai embraces the vibrant and spiritual festivities of Navratri 2024, small-time businesses in the city experience a significant uptick in activity. The nine nights dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga not only bring people together in devotion but also provide a vital boost to local economies. From traditional attire to festive foods, the demand for various goods and services surges during this period.