Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Offbeat News > Article > Rangpanchami 2024 How different it is from Holi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rangpanchami 2024: How different it is from Holi

Updated on: 25 March,2024 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rangpanchami is part of the Holi festival celebrated on the fifth and the last day

Rangpanchami 2024: How different it is from Holi

People celebrating Holi in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Rangpanchami 2024: How different it is from Holi
x
00:00

The Holi festival is celebrated for two to five days depending on the regional variations. As per Hindu calendar it is celebrated from Phalgun Pournima to Panchami every year. Rangpanchami (Rang meaning colours and panchami meaning fifth day) is part of the Holi festival celebrated on the fifth and the last day. Traditionally, Holi colours (gulal plus water) are played in the dark fortnight of the Hindu lunar month of Phalgun.


Also Read: Holi 2024: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends on festival


The celebration of Holi festival differs from state to state. It has various names such as Hori, Dolyatra in north India, Shimga, Holi, Hutashani mahotsav and Holika Dahan in the states of Goa and Maharashtra, and Kamdahan in southern India. This festival is celebrated as Dolyatra in the state of Bengal. It is also called Vasantotsav or Vasantgamanotsav, that is, the festival celebrated to welcome the Vasant (spring) season.


Also Read: What is Shigmotsav festival and why do Goans celebrate it?

In some states, Dhoolivandan (Holi played with power colours) is celebrated on the second day of Holi festival, which is similar to Rangpanchami in some states. In Hindu tradition it is believed that during Rangpanchami vibrant colours are thrown in air to celebrate the festival is in the purpose to activate five elements of radiant manifest colours and to touch and feel the Deities who are attracted to the respective colours. 

Also Read: Holi 2024: Looking for a getaway? Here's why you should pick from these options

However, the five day Holi festival is popular as festival of colours. Seeing the form of the Holi festival as prevalent today one realises that this festival is basically celebrated at a social level. Despite, generations have passed, a number of religious and cultural rites and rituals of Holi are still observed. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

holi Holi celebrations offbeat news India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK