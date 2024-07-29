Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > A hygienic workplace is an employees basic right

A hygienic workplace is an employee’s basic right

Updated on: 29 July,2024 04:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The move came after those using these lobbies, who are part of the frontline force of the railway network, complained of severe stench from dead rats at CSMT. 

A hygienic workplace is an employee’s basic right

Central Railway motormen sit in the main hall of CSMT in protest over severe sanitation issues. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
A hygienic workplace is an employee’s basic right
x
00:00

Central Railway is using ultramodern borescope cameras to trace dead rodents in the lobby and designated areas for motormen and train managers at the sprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), an official said.


The move came after those using these lobbies, who are part of the frontline force of the railway network, complained of severe stench from dead rats at CSMT. 



A borescope camera, also called an inspection camera, is used extensively for non-destructive testing of equipment and infrastructure when the target area is inaccessible by other means. Two borescope cameras were used to scan the ceiling area of the lobby at CSMT. Many dead rats were found, a report stated.


It is also highly unfortunate that action was taken only after complaints of a stench. It was only then that robotic cleaning of the air-conditioning ducts in the lobby was done and the place was fumigated and sterilised. 

The motormen, train managers and other personnel using the lobby were temporarily shifted.

The larger point is that staff health is clearly being jeopardised because of these unsanitary conditions. There is also the grim sceptre of a disease outbreak to be considered if these conditions persist.

Till a permanent solution is found, there must be extremely regular checks conducted. This can be as frequent as every two days, considering how grim this scenario is.

This also affects the mental health of employees to a degree, given that these conditions are absolutely deplorable. Those in charge need to factor in this angle, too, and the detrimental effect it has on the workforce.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists central railway indian railways mumbai railways mumbai news Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK