Officials had observed the state of the divider while visiting the spot where Metro 3 work had been carried out.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Agencies must refrain from passing the buck x 00:00

BMC officials informed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) more than two months ago that the divider in Andheri East under which a 45-year-old woman died recently was damaged. Officials had observed the state of the divider while visiting the spot where Metro 3 work had been carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a huge tragedy, the woman was crossing the MIDC Central Road opposite Veravali reservoir no. 3 and after she reached the divider, she fell into an open drain. The route is under the control of MMRCL. An official has been cited in our report as stating that the K East ward’s maintenance team visited the spot in July and observed that the divider opposite the Veravali reservoir was damaged. A letter was written flagging the same.

An MMRCL spokesperson meanwhile said that the drowning incident had nothing to do with Metro 3 construction work. The portion where the incident occurred was beyond the construction area of MMRCL work.

Whatever the case, one can never forget that a life has been lost because of this negligence. It also shows the importance of different agencies working in tandem and quite seamlessly, to up the efficiency quotient. This fragmented approach to any and all road and infra work is hugely detrimental to the city. We have a constant passing the buck, with citizens absolutely clueless as to who to approach, who is in charge.

One has also observed that different departments seem not to know what the other is doing. We want to see one central nodal body, where communication must happen cohesively. Then, each department may work on the part/area they are supposed to handle but communication, addressing problems, lapses, overlooking aspects will be negated in this way. Here, it is about the arm not knowing what the leg is doing and is extremely harmful to the citizenry.