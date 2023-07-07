At least keep the facilities we have in good condition

The park will be ideal for skaters in the rainy season, as open-air skate parks are unusable

Skateboarders cleaning the track before practice. Pic/Ashish Raje

A skate park under the Hindmata flyover at Dadar announced five-years-ago but began construction only late last year has remained locked since its opening in April. The new facility has also been plagued by a leaky roof, causing water to collect on the track. This hasn’t stopped enthusiastic skaters from using the park, with many climbing over the gate to gain access, a report said in this paper. However, the skaters are at risk of getting injured while climbing up or jumping over the gate, apart from the increased danger due to the presence of stagnant water on the track.

A skater said they spend at least an hour cleaning up, before they start skating. We need to see that this park opens in a safe and clean way in double quick time. Much time has elapsed between conception and usage. The park will be ideal for skaters in the rainy season, as open-air skate parks are unusable.

We talk about sporting glory and aspire to become a multi-sports practising and medal-winning nation. Yet, if even our skeletal facilities, and they are absolutely skeletal when it comes to certain sports are compromised then it speaks very poorly about us. Even if not for competition, skating is a good outdoor activity. To close an amenity because of these problems seems almost criminal and we cannot deprive people from whose taxes these projects are undertaken.

Ensure good lighting, a repaired roof, this should not be too difficult and signage so that skaters can use this space. Security must be present as spaces underneath bridges etc. do invite anti-social elements during nights, especially. We want good upkeep and maintenance so that the park is used for what it was made – skating. Give people a chance and the means to enjoy the outdoors. Otherwise, Fit India, remains a hollow phrase.