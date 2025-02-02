Authorities must crack down on parking goondaism

Outright fraud is common in some public parking areas. Some people claiming they are from the BMC are foisting receipts, wearing false uniforms and charging at will

Representational image

This paper carried a report about a Powai doctor who claimed that two individuals demanded money from her to park her car on the road in the Powai area. She also claimed that when she refused to pay, her car was vandalised. A complaint was filed with Powai police, following which the Powai police registered an FIR against the two accused.

According to her complaint, as she was heading home after parking two men approached her and claimed that this road was under their control, whatever that meant. They demanded that she pay them R5,000 monthly for parking. Their demands escalated to verbal threats she claimed.

While the police investigation continues, one has to see the larger picture. Parking bullying, browbeating, strong-arm tactics and even mafioso behaviour are now part of the parking package. We are seeing goondaism by certain people who claim to have some kind of hold on parking on public roads and become extortionists.

Outright fraud is common in some public parking areas. Some people claiming they are from the BMC are foisting receipts, wearing false uniforms and charging at will.

There are other parking mafias operating outside residential buildings, in crowded office areas and several other spaces. Most people are in a hurry to leave their car and get to their destination. Others are genuinely confused about whether these parking officials are bona fide and what are the rates for parking and may just feel helpless and accede to any terms at all to get a parking space.

It is time authorities deal with this parking goondaism, which is now, one can say upfront, part of the commuting landscape.