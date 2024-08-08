He said that he had been discussing this with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months

Representational Image

Listen to this article Bandra East’s infrastructure needs urgent boost x 00:00

Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently held a meeting with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and demanded that the cycle track at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) be removed to ease traffic congestion, according to reports. He suggested that the track could be constructed at any other plot adjoining BKC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter, the guardian minister wrote that there is awareness that traffic congestion at BKC is increasing daily. Ongoing Metro work has reduced road width. Although cycle tracks and gardens have been developed, we must acknowledge that cyclists rarely use them. He said that he had been discussing this with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months.

What really needs to be done is to take a macro view of the Bandra Kurla Complex area. Political leaders need to leave their cars behind and start at the very haphazard Bandra East station, which is a horror, to say the least.

See how commuters are accosted by rickshaw wallahs as they exit the station. Share rickshaw drivers are having a merry time as there is practically no other way to reach BKC with skeletal bus services. Meter fares even individually are not adhered to.

There is a similar scenario in the evenings as offices wrap up and people need to go home. There is some desperation for transport to get to the station and there are those who are capitalising on this and hiking fares.

This actually is ground zero when it comes to BKC and we have to pay attention and rectify this. Sometimes, fares do not tally with the meter within the area. Our leaders need to see this, they can be ordinary citizens and take stock of this. Remedial action starting from infrastructure at Bandra East station is urgently needed.