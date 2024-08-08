Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Bandra Easts infrastructure needs urgent boost

Bandra East’s infrastructure needs urgent boost

Updated on: 08 August,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

He said that he had been discussing this with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months

Bandra East’s infrastructure needs urgent boost

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Bandra East’s infrastructure needs urgent boost
x
00:00

Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently held a meeting with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and demanded that the cycle track at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) be removed to ease traffic congestion, according to reports. He suggested that the track could be constructed at any other plot adjoining BKC.


In a letter, the guardian minister wrote that there is awareness that traffic congestion at BKC is increasing daily. Ongoing Metro work has reduced road width. Although cycle tracks and gardens have been developed, we must acknowledge that cyclists rarely use them. He said that he had been discussing this with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months.



What really needs to be done is to take a macro view of the Bandra Kurla Complex area. Political leaders need to leave their cars behind and start at the very haphazard Bandra East station, which is a horror, to say the least.


See how commuters are accosted by rickshaw wallahs as they exit the station. Share rickshaw drivers are having a merry time as there is practically no other way to reach BKC with skeletal bus services. Meter fares even individually are not adhered to.

There is a similar scenario in the evenings as offices wrap up and people need to go home. There is some desperation for transport to get to the station and there are those who are capitalising on this and hiking fares.

This actually is ground zero when it comes to BKC and we have to pay attention and rectify this. Sometimes, fares do not tally with the meter within the area. Our leaders need to see this, they can be ordinary citizens and take stock of this. Remedial action starting from infrastructure at Bandra East station is urgently needed.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai suburbs mumbai metropolitan region development authority BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK