Behaviour of stalkers is anything but harmless

After conviction and serving more than 1.5 years in prison, the accused, a day after being released, tried to enter the family’s residence. He also shouted out the young woman’s name repeatedly.

Representation pic

An Andheri-based family claims that a deranged stalker has been targeting their daughter and disrupting their lives for five agonising years. The family has repeatedly brought the behaviour of the accused to the attention of the Mumbai police. The stalker was arrested in 2020 and subsequently released on bail, according to a report in this paper.

The fact that the accused had the gall to approach the home of his targets after being released clearly indicates his psychopathic behaviour. If stalkers shadow persons, do not for a minute brush it off as harmless.

Mental agony, stress and living on the edge are as injurious as physical harm. Sometimes, the mental state manifests in physical problems. The toll may be intangible, but it is huge. It is not for us to try and decode this behaviour. This man has to be locked up. Today, it is the victim who is running away, shifted to a new residence because of safety concerns. It is the target who is paying the price. She and the family have a right to a peaceful and safe life.

We take heart from the report, which says neighbours have intervened too, and brought the matter to the police. It is important to take note of a neighbour’s opinion that the man can harm the woman, and timely action is needed.

There is definitely a pattern with stalkers where the situation escalates, and the person concerned, in a desperate bid to get attention, may turn into grievous physical harm, assault and even murder. Time is of the essence. Alert, responsive policing, a preventive approach and stringent action are needed.