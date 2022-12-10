Card stuck in ATM? A cool head is the solution

The con man revealed that he had accomplices, and the cops believe at least three thefts had taken place in this way

A police officer shows the metal plate used by the accused

A con man was recently arrested at Mira Road throwing the spotlight on ATM scams. In this particular modus operandi, a thin metal plate is inserted in the card slot of the machine. The card gets stuck to the plate, and when the customer goes into the bank to seek help, thieves flee with the metal plate and the card.

The con man revealed that he had accomplices, and the cops believe at least three thefts had taken place in this way. The accused it was found out, had also shopped on the stolen cards.

People who are accessing ATMs need to be extremely vigilant. Beware of strangers lurking for too long near booths, trying to look over your shoulder as you feed in your ATM PIN.

The cardinal rule is that you and your card should never be separated. If the card is stuck in the machine, do not leave it and try to find help. Stand at the spot and ask for security. Call customer care.

Others standing in line to withdraw money cannot help you. Bank officials or the relevant authorities can. Some people could be genuine, they may want to help, but they are not qualified to pull cards out of the slot or fiddle with the machine.

In fact, they may end up making an already bad situation even worse than it is.

It is also shocking that some people leave their cards in the machine, when assured by others that a technician will arrive and one’s money is safe.

Please only leave when authorised bank personnel tell you it is safe to do so. People do tend to panic and become frustrated when cards cannot be removed or there is a problem. Cool, sound logic is compromised. Keep a level head and that may save you from falling victim to the charlatans.

