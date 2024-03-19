Breaking News
Clarity always equates to safety on Mumbai’s roads

Updated on: 19 March,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Traffic officials are taking action, issuing fines to those making U-turns after missing the correct turn. While meant to enforce order, this move has sparked criticism from commuters

Traffic jam on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai’s long-awaited Coastal Road has opened partially, yet Worli commuters are confused about which turns to take, leading to unexpected detours and last-minute route changes. Traffic officials are now issuing fines to drivers making U-turns after mistakenly heading towards the Coastal Road.


The Coastal Road, meant to ease traffic along Mumbai’s western coast, has promised smoother commutes and has cut time too. Yet there are significant challenges and sticking points that need to be addressed. Drivers end up making wrong turns and causing chaos at the entrance of Coastal Road. 


Traffic officials are taking action, issuing fines to those making U-turns after missing the correct turn. While meant to enforce order, this move has sparked criticism from commuters.


In this paper’s on-the-ground report,  it was stated that a commuter was arguing with a cop who said that the entrance to the Coastal Road and the old route are side by side. He wanted to take the old route but accidentally entered the Coastal Road. So he took a U-turn to get back on the old route, but the traffic officials issued a fine. There is no immediate exit if you take a wrong turn, and there is confusion.

A top police official justified the fines and stated that initially, there would be confusion even if there was signage.

This edit space had earlier flagged the confusion that ensues with new infra in the city. Proper signage, more prominent, if needed, is important. Traffic officials guiding vehicles may help. Clear signboards on arterial roads accessing the Coastal Road about timings, closure will be a huge help. Absolute clarity translates to complete safety, too.

