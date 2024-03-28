Breaking News
Don't fall prey to khaki-clad impersonators
Updated on: 28 March,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Here, the level of deceit was high and there was sophistication in the way these fraudsters dressed, to convince residents in upscale buildings to part with their money.

The other artistes impersonating the cops; an impersonator who was caught at Vakola in Mumbai

Members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the suburbs have been spotted in Mumbai and nearby districts wearing discarded police uniforms adorned with lanyards, belts, nameplates and shoulder badges displaying the name of their samaj, demanding money without revealing their true identities. This, until caught by vigilant citizens. 


Nearly 2,000 impersonators associated with this NGO operate across several states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, said a front-page report in this paper. The impersonators enter high street markets, industrial estates, residential complexes, and business hubs, often causing confusion among security guards who mistake them for policemen.


Recently, such incidents were reported in south Mumbai, where impersonators duped residents of a Marine Drive building by claiming to organise programmes for underprivileged children on behalf of Marine Drive police station. There are several cases of impersonators, khaki-clad or shod in some other attire, getting into buildings, trying to infiltrate gatherings, etc. asking for donation. May times, they are in trains, purporting to represent an organisation, asking for money for some cause or event.


A healthy dose of scepticism and checking is warranted. Remember, that police stations will not send personnel to collect money for programmes. This is not their job. Sometimes, fraudsters carry official looking cards, and even some framed certificates to give them a veneer of legitimacy. Yet, their claims can and should be verified. Do not part with money on the spot. Take your time to research, cross check and do not be hesitant to ask for proof. 

mumbai police mumbai news
