Mumbai: Cops crack down on un-Holi revellers
Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

124 cases filed against those driving under influence between 8 am and 5 pm on Monday

Traffic police check for drunk driving at JVPD Scheme. Pic/Shadab Khan

Key Highlights

  1. The authorities have taken decisive action against traffic violators
  2. According to the traffic police, 124 cases were registered against individuals
  3. The strict enforcement of the law aims to prevent accidents

In a concerted effort to ensure roads are safe amid Holi celebrations, the authorities have taken decisive action against traffic violators.


According to the traffic police, from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday, 124 cases were registered against individuals driving under the influence of alcohol. The strict enforcement of the law aims to prevent accidents and safeguard the lives of commuters.


Youngsters celebrate the festival at Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje; (right) A boy is chased out from Dadar beach. Pic/Atul KambleYoungsters celebrate the festival at Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje; (right) A boy is chased out from Dadar beach. Pic/Atul Kamble


The Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown on helmetless riding, with 4,593 such cases recorded between 8 am and 5 pm. This action underscores the importance of two-wheeler riders donning protective gear to reduce the risk of head injuries in case of accidents.

In the same nine-hour period, the cops booked 429 for riding three-up. This measure is aimed at curbing overcrowding on two-wheelers, which poses significant safety hazards to both passengers and other road users.

“These stringent measures are to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during festive occasions. Commuters are urged to adhere to traffic rules and exercise caution while celebrating,” a traffic police officer said. 

holi mumbai traffic mumbai police mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
