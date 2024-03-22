Gangster Prasad Pujari deported from China, to land at Mumbai airport soon

Pujari's entire gang was eliminated by the city crime branch and red corner notice was issued

Gangster Prasad Pujari. Pic/police sources

Gangster Prasad Pujari who wanted since last 20 years have been deported to India from China. Sources in the crime branch have confirmed that he will land at the Mumbai International Airport on Friday late evening.

Pujari was involved in several cases of murder and extortion registered against him in Mumbai. The latest case was registered in 2020. His entire gang was eliminated by the city crime branch and red corner notice was issued against. Pujari got married to a Chinese women to delay his deportation but the continuous efforts by the city crime branch didn’t stopped and today after 20 years he will be brought back to Mumbai to face the law.

Joint Commissioner (Crime), Lakhmi Gautam confirmed that the gangster will be brought back to Mumbai soon.

Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Pujari's mother in 2020. At that time, the police were informed that Pujari's visit visa had expired, and there was hope that he could be brought back to India soon.

It should be noted that Prasad Pujari was involved in the firing incident on activist Chandrakant Jadhav (who was the member undivided Shiv Sena) in the Vikhroli, Mumbai. This firing incident occurred on December 19, 2019, where Jadhav survived as the bullet missed him.

Pujari in China:

According to Mumbai police sources, in March 2008, Prasad Pujari was granted temporary residence in China, which expired in March 2012. Pujari had gone China on a visit visa, which expired in May 2008. Currently, Pujari resided in Luohu district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China.