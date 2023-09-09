Facilities are inaugurated by those who never use them

This edit space has earlier focussed on reports citing several public infra projects or amenities like toilets or gardens that are awaiting inauguration by somebody who seems to be much more important than the suffering of the general public

Pic/Twitter@HardeepSPuri

It has been two-and-a-half months since the CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) claimed that they were set to start Navi Mumbai’s first Metro line, yet the wait for its launch continues as the planning authority is waiting to hear from the Chief Minister’s Office about the inauguration. The Line 1 has been built at a cost of R2,500 crore and every day’s delay means mounting project cost.

Each and every aspect is ready like ground staff, housekeeping, technicians, and even security guards have been recruited and they are being paid, too. The corporation is suffering losses as the project’s inauguration has been delayed a senior official has been quoted in a prominent report in this paper.

At times, different political parties are having a slug fest over who will inaugurate a project with each proposing that his representative will be arriving soon, while we mere mortals wait with bated breath for them to say open sesame. In fact, the citizenry’s fate seems to be tied up with that all-important silk or satin ribbon awaiting those scissors, to be cut at the opening.

This is a massive project that is delayed, but there are numerous small initiatives awaiting starts with more or less the same reasons.

Mitigating the public’s problems, bringing some relief to the citizens, easing woes seems to be low down on the agenda as the big question about who will do the inauguration looms. Sometimes, there are delays because of what a facility will be named. Expeditious starting, saving money, putting people whose votes gave you power first is how it should be. It may seem we are asking for the moon, but, no, it is only the Metro that we ask for.