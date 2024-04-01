Breaking News
Fake doctors cannot be allowed to operate
Fake doctors cannot be allowed to operate

Updated on: 01 April,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The officers acted on a tip-off regarding an individual practising without a degree

Representation Pic

The Crime Branch Unit 12 of the Mumbai police has nabbed a fake doctor running a clinic using his wife’s Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree. The fake doctor was operating in a western suburb. The police have also booked his wife. Crime Branch officials have sealed the clinic.  The officers acted on a tip-off regarding an individual practising without a degree.


The ‘doc’ also ran a medical store without a licence and treated patients using medicines obtained from there. He had started the medical store named Vedanta, according to a report in this paper. Local residents, meanwhile, alleged that this man had been arrested before but was released on bail and resumed his illegal practice. This time, a police official said the action has been stricter and he could serve up to 10 years behind bars.


No loopholes allowing frauds to practise should exist. While fakes and impersonators are there in every field, here, there is a direct connection with the scamster and people’s lives. Administering injections and giving medicines when not qualified to do so is so dangerous and, in fact, deadly. That is why the action here and for all cases like these needs to be quick, sustained and designed to put the fear of God into anyone trying to pull off stunts like these.


It is also important that locals speak up if they sense something is wrong. They have a right to tip off authorities, with full assurance that they will be protected. Since there is a direct co-relation between health and con men peddling treatment and cures, the crackdown needs to be much stricter and every doctor without a degree or illegal medico must know there will be consequences.

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news
