Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

They cheated the businessman who runs a fish exporting company, under the pretext of providing him courier services

Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr

Bhagaram Ramdal Saraswat (right) Kaluram Bhagirath Sharma

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Two men, under the guise of angadias, have been arrested by the LT Marg Police
  2. Accused are cousins so that they could fund lavish houses in their village in Rajasthan
  3. They cheated the businessman who runs a fish exporting company

Two men, under the guise of angadias, have been arrested by the LT Marg Police for duping an export company of Rs 1 crore. The accused are cousins, who duped the city-based businessman, so that they could fund lavish houses in their village in Rajasthan. They cheated the businessman who runs a fish exporting company, under the pretext of providing him courier services.


Their two other accomplices are still on the run. The incident came to light when the alleged accused had approached VK Ashraf Enterprises to deliver a courier. “The accused had assured the fish exporting company that they would send the courier of cash amounting to R1 crore to the location safely. However, when they received the amount, they didn’t do so. A FIR was registered on March 1,” said an officer attached to LT Marg police station.


The police then began to investigate the matter, “During technical investigations, the location of the accused was believed to be in Kolkata. However, during the course of investigation we traced one of the alleged accused to  Ahmedabad,” said an officer. A team of LT Marg officers was sent to Ahmedabad and the alleged accused was identified as Kaluram Bhagirath Sharma, 22, who was nabbed by the police on March 18. Sharma confessed to the crime and revealed that he didn’t commit the crime by himself. He named Bhagaram Ramdal Saraswat as his partner in crime. “He said that his cousin Bhagaram, too, was involved in the crime. The duo lived in a village in Rajasthan,” said the officer.


Based on inputs, Bhagaram Ramdal Sarswat, 24, was arrested from Bikaner on March 28. According to the police, both the accused lived in Tejasar village, Bikaner. “The duo had planned to build houses in their villages,” the officer added. According to the police, the other two alleged accused are absconding and have switched off their mobile phones. “We will nab the other two,” said an officer. The police are scrutinising whether they have a criminal history. “We suspect that the group might have looted many more people.” The police are yet to recover the money. An FIR had been registered under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) in this matter.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK