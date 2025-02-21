Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Fraudsters tend to strike when you least expect it

Fraudsters tend to strike when you least expect it

Updated on: 22 February,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

According to the police, it arrested the cyber fraud gang from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake website offering helicopter rides for the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, deceiving victims

Fraudsters tend to strike when you least expect it

The suspects in police custody on Wednesday

Listen to this article
Fraudsters tend to strike when you least expect it
x
00:00

South Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade police busted a cyber fraud gang operating from Bihar and arrested five people in connection with the Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam, a report said.


According to the police, it arrested the cyber fraud gang from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake website offering helicopter rides for the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, deceiving victims.


A complainant searched for “Mahakumbh Helicopter Ride” online and contacted the number listed on a fraudulent website. The complainant was allegedly instructed to transfer R60,652 via QR code. Suspecting fraud as the payment went to a private number, the person tried contacting the people, but the following day, the website disappeared, and the accused became unresponsive.


This shows a very important part of what has become fairly common modus operandi. Touch upon a topical subject, make that the focus of the scam and then lure people to tickets/invest in that digitally, and then vamoose altogether.

This time it was the Mahakumbh. At other times it is tickets to celebrity concerts or global sporting events. The lure is that tickets or access is fairly difficult or elusive as tickets are very expensive or sold out.

Watch out for red flags; always call a telephone number and talk to the person floating a scheme. It is wise to ask for details, especially something like a chopper trip over the Mahakumbh. How many people in the chopper? When will it take off? Can we speak to somebody who has already been on this trip? From which helipad will it take off? Where will it land exactly? Details will help you gauge whether the answers are forthcoming or the man is hesitating. Watch out for the cons who operate on the excitement of an ongoing event and strike when the iron is hot.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial news columnists mumbai cuffe parade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK