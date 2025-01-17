Have a safe run on Sunday, Mumbai Marathoners!

Runners too, must use pavements when convenient, as it is less risky

We have highlighted time and again, how this city falls woefully short when it comes to pedestrian access and amenities. The pedestrians seem to be the lowest in the pecking order on our roads as they negotiate unpaved stretches, repairs left half-done, crumbling infrastructure and paver block pain. We are not even talking about precarious gutter lids and grates, cavities on the road and so many other hindrances that have made walking a nightmare.

With the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) just days away, to be run on Sunday, let us also strive to make this a city for runners. Runners are simply pedestrians moving at a faster pace. That is summing it up succinctly.

Runners need pavements free from encroachment, too, smoother surfaces and level ground so that they are not forced to run on the road. Runners too, must use pavements when convenient, as it is less risky.

They must face the traffic when they run so that the traffic is visible at all times. Runners must wear self-reflecting gear at night or very early mornings, so that they are seen by drivers and do not blend into the darkness. Good lighting is helpful to all, but it is especially useful to runners as they usually run late evenings or early mornings.

Try to ensure maximum safety, driving slowly to steer clear of runners and give them some way. Watch out for them crossing for some reason. On the sidewalks, too, it may help if you give them right of way. Authorities can surface stretches on our roads, which is good for both heels and wheels.

We talk about India going through a running boom. We say the marathon bug has bitten our people. This is a good thing but we can make it better by ‘facilitating’ this boom, making our roads, pavements and infra safer for the endurance tribe.