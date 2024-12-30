Breaking News
Have a safe, uneventful New Year’s Eve, Mumbai

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Alcohol, crowds, youthful energy and adrenalin are often a winning combination but it is a mix that has the potential to be dangerous too

Have a safe, uneventful New Year's Eve, Mumbai

Police have advised covering terrace corners if edges are low to prevent accidents. File pic/Ashish Raje

The New Year vibe is everywhere as we are just a day away from party mode. The party-hearty are going to fan across streets, congregate at hotels, bars, pubs, homes and of course in public spaces to bring in the New Year in a way they think best.


The party must go on but safety, not just your own but that of others too, has to be on top of the celebratory pyramid. Public facilities must have adequate security on their premises to ensure a safe party space is created for all  patrons. Have an announcement system that works well. Designate staffers who will be in charge of announcements and information with absolute clarity about roles, who does what, who says what and everybody is on the same page.


Alcohol, crowds, youthful energy and adrenalin are often a winning combination but it is a mix that has the potential to be dangerous too. Organisers and management need to be prepared for all scenarios and contingency plans for the city’s big night.  Women’s access to public spaces has to be respected. They can often become caught up in a crowd and, then become objects of lewd remarks, or groping.


Police patrols and emergency numbers are a must. People cannot indulge in disgusting sexually offensive behaviour or pass remarks making women uncomfortable. Women have as much right to party and access to public venues without harassment as men.

Hire drivers or take cabs or other transport if you are going to be drinking at parties. If you have imbibed, you should not be driving at all. As we turn into the New Year, responsibility should be the cornerstone of not just December 31 but every bash. Let this spirit shine through as we say a high five to 2025.

