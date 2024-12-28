Welcome New Year 2025 with these dining experiences in Mumbai

Start the New Year on a delish note—here are city’s most indulgent dining experiences

The Pantry

Start your New Year with healthy, flavourful meals at The Pantry x Sid! From the refreshing gut fizz to the hearty chicken ramen Bowl, their menu offers a variety of nutritious options to fuel your celebrations. Enjoy the avocado brain boost salad or the spicy harissa chicken crunch-wich, and treat yourself to the zesty almond-lemon bliss muffin for dessert.

WHERE: The Pantry, Jer Mahal, Fort

PRICE: Rs 400 for one

TO BOOK: 8097504799

Not so Blah!

Skip the midnight rush and kick off 2025 with a festive and refreshing brunch at Blah! Brunch Café + Bar, where Chef Rahul Desai’s menu offers indulgent delights like creamy rigatoni in tomato sauce, crispy butter garlic prawns, and truffle mushroom ramen. Sip on creative cocktails like the pomegranate and cranberry mimosa or natsu spritz, and enjoy a lively atmosphere with vibrant décor and lush greenery.

WHERE: Blah, Linking Road, Santacruz West

PRICE: Rs 1,700 onwards

TO BOOK: 8657548463

Holiday feastings

Ring in the New Year with a floral-inspired feast at Amazonia! Begin with artistic starters like cranberry carnation and rainbow dumplings, followed by the indulgent floral fondue and blooming basil for mains. End your meal with showstopping desserts like petal paradise and an ice bouquet.

WHERE: Amazonia, Godrej BKC

PRICE: Rs 2,000 onwards

TO BOOK: 8828884042

Ball out at midnight!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with One8 Commune’s Silver Era party! Indulge in a menu crafted to impress—savour irresistible appetisers, luxurious mains, and decadent desserts that showcase bold, unforgettable flavours. Pair your meal with signature cocktails designed by expert mixologists. Amid glittering décor and a red-carpet ambience, this glamorous culinary experience promises to be as unforgettable as the celebrations.

WHERE: One8 Commune, Juhu

PRICE: Rs 5,000 onwards

TO BOOK: 8108411818

The anti-party

This New Year’s Eve, Poco Loco offers the ultimate anti-party experience—no crowds, no stress, just relaxation and good food with loved ones. Enjoy heart-warming dishes like Mexican tortilla soup, patatas bravas, and veg quesadillas, paired with delicious cocktails like Pomegranate martinis and tropical espuma de Maracuja. Poco Loco’s hangover cure Brunch awaits when midnight strikes, complete with comfort food and cocktails to start your year right.

WHERE: Poco Loco, Kemp’s Corner and Khar

PRICE: Rs 2,000 for two

TO BOOK: pocolocotapasandbar.com

A feast of flavours

For a classic New Year’s Eve celebration, Amelia promises a timeless and refined dining experience perfect for ringing in 2025 with style and flavour. Begin with Sylvette’s classic pizza, followed by the exquisite New Zealand lamb rack, and finish with the indulgent pistachio decadence. Expertly crafted European-inspired cocktails elevate the experience, all set in an elegant, art-inspired atmosphere.

WHERE: Amelia, ONE BKC, BKC

PRICE: Rs 2,000 onwards

TO BOOK: 9619221133

Sweet treats

The New Year calls for some much-needed sweetness at The Dessert Republic. Celebrate with indulgent treats like berrylicious waffle bites, a bite-sized delight, or cosy up with rich dark hot chocolate. For a flavour-packed experience, try the strawberry exotica x Nutella—dessert perfection. The fresh strawberry croissant offers a classic, timeless treat to welcome 2025. Sweeten your celebration with these irresistible desserts and make New Year’s Eve special.

WHERE: Dessert Republic, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Matunga East

PRICE: Rs 500 for two

TO BOOK: 9768124424

An Asian twist

Indulge in a culinary adventure this New Year’s Eve at Era in Andheri, where Asian and Indian cuisine takes centre stage. Savour tantalising dishes like fragrant curries, dim sum, and sizzling stir-fries, all served with a twist of creativity. Pair your meal with a vibrant atmosphere with live music and DJ sets.

WHERE: Era, New Link Road, Andheri West

PRICE: Rs 2,500 onwards

TO BOOK: 9833898606