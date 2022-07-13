Heartening to see effort to save old plaques

The bridge has markings in Hindi, Gujarati and English with the letters 1868 and the name of the bridge carved on plaques on all four sides

Demolition of the over 150-year-old Carnac bridge has been scheduled for this month. It was recommended that the bridge be pulled down as it had become a danger for the busy rail traffic passing below.

The bridge has markings in Hindi, Gujarati and English with the letters 1868 and the name of the bridge carved on plaques on all four sides. The bridge was built about 30 years after a road came up at the location and was constructed by Indian entrepreneur Laxman Harishchandra Ajinkya, in the 1840s while he was constructing one of the first wharf and basins of Bombay along the eastern shore, a report in this paper said.

Dismantling is expected to start soon and parallel to this, the Hancock bridge will be opened for road traffic. The report cited officials saying rail disruption was not expected in the earlier stages, but later, one did expect blocks as major work started.

Most heartening though is the statement by a Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer who said the railways would see if the old plaques could be embedded into the new bridge design, or brought into the new heritage galleries.

This shows sensitivity and an appreciation for our heritage. We at times see infra or even carvings, pieces of stone, antiques lying in garbage and debris when repairs or renovations are undertaken. There is little understanding, leave alone effort to preserve these, or simply keep them safe as part of our city’s rich history. We want sensitisation from every department and initiatives to protect these. Let us start changing the narrative that we neglect, vandalise or simply demolish treasures, to people who realise, recognise and restore them if needed. Our past is inextricably woven into our present and future, it is to be cherished.