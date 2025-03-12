Hit surrogate ads for a six

Health Ministry’s directive to Indian Premier League (IPL) banning tobacco-alcohol advertising during league is welcome; multi-pronged approach and more teeth to law needed for true efficacy

IPL logo (Pic: X/@IPL)

After India’s stupendous win in the Champions Trophy, the action shifts to the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning on March 22.

News and noise has already started about our lucrative league, but one standout report has been particularly welcome. A recent directive from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare urging the IPL authorities to call That’s Out! to tobacco and alcohol advertisements, advocating a ban on them, including surrogate promotions, during IPL 2025 will go some way towards curbing the influence of harmful substances in sports.

Monitor move

We must see, however, that similar measures have been implemented in the past, yet they have failed to effectively curb the menace of surrogate advertising. It is surrogate advertising that should be hit for a mighty six, out of the cricket stadiums and sight forever.

The Indian government has previously banned direct advertising of tobacco and alcohol under various laws, including the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. However, brands have continued to use surrogate advertising, promoting tobacco and alcohol under the guise of soda, music CDs, water, or sporting gear—effectively bypassing regulations.

The government must establish a dedicated monitoring committee comprising representatives from health authorities, legal experts, consumer rights organisations, and sport governing bodies.

. Tracking and identifying violations of tobacco and alcohol advertising bans in IPL and other sporting events.

. Setting clear guidelines on ‘what’ qualifies as surrogate advertising to prevent loopholes.

. Recommending penalties for violations, including financial fines and sponsorship restrictions.

. Ensuring real-time monitoring during live telecasts, digital streams, and in-stadium promotions.

Strong laws

While restricting advertisements is a positive move, it is only one part of the larger fight against tobacco and alcohol consumption. This should be complemented with:

. Strengthening anti-tobacco and alcohol laws

. Amend existing laws like “Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act” (COTPA) to clearly define and ban all forms of surrogate advertising, including digital and influencer marketing.

. Prohibit tobacco and alcohol brands from sponsoring major events- not just IPL but across all sports and entertainment platforms.

. Enforce plain packaging regulations to reduce brand visibility and attraction.

. Impose heavy fines on companies engaging in surrogate advertising, with repeat offenders facing advertising bans across all platforms.

Like they say, if it doesn’t pinch, then they won’t move an inch.

. Penalise broadcasters and event organisers that allow indirect promotions to slip through regulatory cracks.

. Hold sports personalities and celebrities accountable by restricting them from endorsing brands linked to tobacco and alcohol, directly or indirectly.

. Increase public health campaigns highlighting risks of tobacco and alcohol consumption, especially among youth.

. Integrate anti-tobacco and anti-alcohol messaging into IPL broadcasts, stadium hoardings, and digital content, the very opposite to what is happening now.

. Strengthen school and college-level awareness programs to discourage early initiation into smoking and drinking.

Stop access

Finally, there must be efforts to reduce access to tobacco and alcohol products.

. Increase taxation on tobacco and alcohol to discourage consumption.

. Impose stricter regulations on the sale of these products near schools, colleges, and sports venues.

. Implement better licensing and tracking systems for alcohol and tobacco vendors to prevent underage sales.

Why just IPL?

While the government’s focus on IPL is understandable given its massive viewership, why is this regulation not being extended to Bollywood films, OTT platforms, and digital media, where surrogate advertising is even more prevalent? If the goal is to protect public health, why not implement a uniform policy across all entertainment and sports platforms?

The IPL 2025 cannot be a standalone effort. Like a multidimensional approach is needed to reduce consumption and use of tobacco and alcohol, the government must understand too that usually alcohol or smoking is not done in isolation. Most of the time, both go together and sometimes can lead to greater evil. There must be an understanding that the gateway to drugs is through smoking. Control of smoking and tobacco in any form will reduce the use of drugs by our youngsters. Howzatt for common sense and logic?

Dr Shekhar Salkar is an oncosurgeon and President of the National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE) India