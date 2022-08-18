Hope the railways listen to commuters’ needs

As the Central Railway (CR) formally made announcements that they will soon start 10 more AC local train services, the AC train passenger community wanted to know if the Railways would restore their favourite 7.47-am AC Dombivli train

Representative Image

When will we get our 7.47-am AC train back? asked angry commuters, a report in this paper stated. As the Central Railway (CR) formally made announcements that they will soon start 10 more AC local train services, the AC train passenger community wanted to know if the Railways would restore their favourite 7.47-am AC Dombivli train. They said it was convenient and got them to south Mumbai by 9 am. Most are upset as they claimed that CR was not paying attention to their demand.

Officials have said that the response to AC services has been overwhelming, giving figures to support that statement. Commuters though are awaiting news about their AC local. Many have bought passes for the train, which they claimed was always full. Commuters claimed they have conveyed their sentiments to the Railways through media, meetings and appeals, but there has been no response. While reinstatement may not be automatic, it is important that the Railways at least lends an ear to the lifeblood—the commuters.

If representatives on both sides can sit across and see what the other has to say, this should be a win-win situation.

It may be impossible to please everyone, especially a huge swathe of commuters who may all have diverse views, demands and problems. One surely acknowledges that the Railways cannot address every query.

Yet, when there is some merit in appeals there can surely be conversation and then, the service can see whether the commuters have a valid point asking for the AC local from Dombivli.

With a stress on the people, services need to be more responsive to people’s demands. This train was getting office-goers to their workplace in the comfort an AC local can give at a very convenient 9 am. It was also well-patronised, as commuters say. Maybe it does make sense to restart this local. Before that though both sides can at least have a discussion.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal