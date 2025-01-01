If the experienced players aren’t delivering, it’s time to bring in fresh talent. Jaiswal, Reddy have shown what hunger and fresh ideas can do for the team

India skipper Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed in the 2nd innings at Melbourne. Pic/AP; PTI

The Boxing Day Test match felt like a punch to the gut for Indian cricket fans. The team collapsed in the final session, leaving everyone disappointed. If the experienced players aren’t delivering, it’s time to bring in fresh talent. Young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar have shown what hunger and fresh ideas can do for the team.

The bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, have been India’s backbone, stepping up with both bat and ball in critical moments. But cricket is a team game, and the batters need to pull their weight too.

Greatness in cricket isn’t just about skill — it’s about consistency. Legends prove themselves in all conditions, bounce back after setbacks, and perform year after year.

They earn the right to be critical when talented players throw away their wickets recklessly. It’s like expecting a donation from a wealthy man — you’re disappointed if he refuses, but you wouldn’t expect it from someone with nothing to give.

Rohit, Virat’s form a letdown

As a big fan of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I have to say their performance with the bat has been disappointing. Winning an away series in Australia with their contributions would’ve placed them among the greats of Test cricket.

But their struggles — poor footwork, repeated dismissals to similar deliveries, and perhaps anxiety over the short ball — are glaring issues. They have the experience to overcome these challenges, so it’s frustrating to see them stuck in this rut.

Team decisions are equally baffling. Why is Shubman Gill, a player India have invested in for the long term, sitting on the bench instead of gaining experience? And why would an experienced player pick on a debutant instead of focusing on their own game? Bold decisions that prioritise long-term goals are what the team need.

Only performance matters

If I were the coach, I’d rather lose with an inexperienced player learning and growing than with a seasoned one stuck in bad habits. Success on the field isn’t about social media popularity — it’s about scoring runs and making an impact where it matters.

Take Rishabh Pant, for example. He’s instinctive and a match-winner but understanding the game situation comes with experience — often through failure. A great player learns not only from their mistakes but also from others. That’s how legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Garry Sobers, and Sir Vivian Richards became icons. Pant should take time to study these greats and speak to someone like Ravi Shastri, who once opted for a single instead of a boundary to secure a draw in the Tie-Test against Australia in Chennai.

That “khadoos” mindset is what separates good players from the greats. It’s time for fresh thinking, accountability, and a fearless approach to put Indian cricket back on track.

The author was part of India’s 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team