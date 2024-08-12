India’s performance at Paris Olympics must be analysed

The Vinesh Phogat saga is one that should not be repeated

Vinesh Phogat

The curtains have come down on the Paris Olympics, with a gold rush for the USA and China. There are disappointed sports followers here who were looking for a much better tally than the Tokyo Olympics where we bagged seven medals.

The bigger picture though is that of several controversies that have left an unsavoury taste in the mouths of fans and in some way, would have surely played on the minds of the athletes and brought some frustration and humiliation to those tracking India at these Games.

The Vinesh Phogat saga is one that should not be repeated. Plenty and more analyses have followed and it will not serve any purpose to try and decode this any further. The point is that preparations must be spot on from the word go in India itself. There has to be a macro vision too, about how the entire competition scenario will play out. A full, well-thought-out discussion and options considered while deciding weight categories is a must. There are people still reeling in shock about the Phogat affair. It is hard to fathom how this was not factored in when she entered the category itself. While her statements were wrenching and all the political slugfest aside, it is also shameful as an Indian to see what has transpired and all the drama surrounding this.

Wrestler Antim Panghal and her entourage being reportedly deported is yet another chapter of these Games. While the athlete defended her actions, saying she gave her accreditation card to her sister as there was a problem with taxi fare, the bottom line is that this could have been avoided. One thought that embarrassment and India in international sport had ended years ago. It apparently has not. After Paris, it is necessary to do an analysis into all aspects of India at these Games.