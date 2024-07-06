It is important that every avenue and great will is exercised so that this dumping is arrested as soon as possible

The illegal dumping near Shiv Galli in Versova Village

Listen to this article It’s on us to ensure city is not one big garbage bin x 00:00

The BMC is considering setting up checkpoints for illegal debris dumping sites, according to a report in this paper. The BMC chief expressed concern about illegal debris dumping in eco-sensitive areas, mainly on mangrove forest land, in a recent meeting. Bhushan Gagrani asked officials to explore the possibility of creating a flying squad to keep a watch on mangrove areas. The civic authorities are also contemplating enrolling private security agencies to set up a permanent checkpoint around the mangrove area. It is important that every avenue and great will is exercised so that this dumping is arrested as soon as possible.

An official further stated that the BMC has decided to create more people-friendly on-call systems for debris disposal, which will help citizens dispose of waste legally with the help of the BMC. This is perhaps the most important aspect. Advertising a phone number or email on which people can inquire about how to dispose of debris, much more awareness about this will surely encourage and point people in the right direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

While one can never condone illegal dumping, we need to accept that when people think that this is the only way there is to throw their debris, they will do exactly that. More awareness through social media, advertising will be one way to bring about change.

While this is about mangroves, there are many other spots in the city which become debris dumping zones. Alleys, some small open ground and a corner which may be out of eye view become trash cans.

Practise responsible disposal, and the BMC besides checkpoints must also facilitate the same. Checkpoints, flying squads, and surveillance are important but so is giving information and highlighting correct avenues for disposal.