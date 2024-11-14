Keep yourself updated on how to stay safe online

Spinning a yarn, the fraudsters claimed a cybercrime investigation had been initiated against her based on several complaints and then transferred the call to a ‘cybercrime officer’.

Fraudsters claimed a new SIM card had been issued using her Aadhaar details. Representation pic

A woman deputy engineer working at MHADA fell victim to cyber fraud and lost Rs 3 lakh as part of a ‘fake investigation’. Our report revealed how the victim received a call while at work with the fraudsters initially posed as representatives from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Spinning a yarn, the fraudsters claimed a cybercrime investigation had been initiated against her based on several complaints and then transferred the call to a ‘cybercrime officer’.

The caller contacted her on a WhatsApp video call, making a digital arrest. He instructed her not to move or answer any other calls during the investigation. Further intimidating her, the fraudster then sent her a suspicious link, instructing her to enter details, then demanded her bank account details and instructed her to transfer funds to an “RBI-linked account”, promising she would get her money back within a week after verification.

Under pressure and fearing arrest, the victim transferred Rs 3 lakh through various transactions to the UPI number. She finally realised she had been duped.

People need to be cautious of conmen posing as authority figures. In the offline or physical space, false badges or even uniforms are used by imposters.

In the online space, impersonation is easier, as one can simply claim to be anybody in authority over a phone or video connection. People need to be aware that top officials simply do not call people or ask to be ‘transferred’ to speak to strangers.

The police or any regulatory authority does not function in this manner. Nobody appears on video call telling you that you will be arrested. This is not according to procedure or protocol. There is nothing like a digital arrest, it simply does not exist. Check and double-check, offer to appear before the authorities, call a trusted confidant and speak before transferring funds or revealing details. Become aware and educated about cons to avoid these traps.