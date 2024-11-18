Breaking News
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > May discipline etiquette reign supreme tomorrow

May discipline, etiquette reign supreme tomorrow

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Move towards the polling station in an orderly manner. Carry the required identification. Do with the cell phone exactly what is instructed by the polling station personnel

Representation pic

Let us become franchise wise, as election day is now down to barely 24 hours away. There are a number of traffic advisories that the city would do well to follow. 
Discipline is key, which means observing every traffic rule. Move slowly as nakabandis may intensify. One will find pedestrians making their way to polling stations tomorrow. Be cautious while driving and do uphold the right of way if possible. Do not indulge in infantile and dangerous contests with other cars on the roads. These actually must apply daily, here though is a perspective looking through the lens of a big and, at times tense, day for the city.


For pedestrians, do make your way to the polling station with enough time to spare so that you are not haring it, before the station closes. Follow all road rules yourself. Remember that police will be extremely stretched on Wednesday, so indulging in unnecessary arguments with men and women in uniform is totally uncalled for.


Move towards the polling station in an orderly manner. Carry the required identification. Do with the cell phone exactly what is instructed by the polling station personnel. 


If mobile, do not take cars to the station, as this creates unnecessary chaos and parking problems. 

Do not try to cut queues for some or the other reason, especially with some lame excuse. When there is some merit, do ask the personnel to consider a case. 

For the younger generation, there is no need to crowd outside and take selfies outside the station. Your moment of instant fame and immortality can come when you are back on your home premises. Healthy young men and women have no need to whine about the heat, or facilities or whatever. You are part of what is a cliché but true—the festival of democracy in the State. This is the opportunity to ink that finger, with respect for others and adherence to rules. Here’s to poll etiquette.

The Editorial mumbai traffic news columnists Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

